Salida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
