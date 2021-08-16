Wickenburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WICKENBURG, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
