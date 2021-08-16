Monday sun alert in Nebraska City — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nebraska City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
