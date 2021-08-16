4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield
RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
