4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield

RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F 13 to 17 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



