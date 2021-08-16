4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
