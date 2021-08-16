Daily Weather Forecast For Belfast
BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
