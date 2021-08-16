Monday set for rain in Ruidoso — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RUIDOSO, NM) Monday is set to be rainy in Ruidoso, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruidoso:

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.