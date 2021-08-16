Daily Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 82 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 83 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
