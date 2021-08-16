Fennville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0