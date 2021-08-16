Lewistown Daily Weather Forecast
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
