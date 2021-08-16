Charlevoix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0