Charlevoix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



