Mammoth Lakes Daily Weather Forecast

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke High 84 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.