Omak Weather Forecast
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0