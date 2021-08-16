Omak Weather Forecast

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 92 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas Of Smoke High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



