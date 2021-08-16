4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 15 to 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
