4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 15 to 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



