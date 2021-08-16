Cancel
Douglas, WY

Monday has sun for Douglas — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
 5 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) A sunny Monday is here for Douglas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bSxRjA500

  • Monday, August 16

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

