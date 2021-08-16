Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 96 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.