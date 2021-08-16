Willcox Weather Forecast
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
