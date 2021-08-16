Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
