Devils Lake Weather Forecast
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
