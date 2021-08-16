Devils Lake Weather Forecast

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 98 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.