Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

The Thurston Economic Development Council Center for Business and Innovation Launches Online Portal to Provide Easy Access to Resources for Business Owners

By Heather Leigh Dyson
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, and Thurston County is no exception. The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) is always looking for better ways to support small businesses throughout Washington. The Center for Business and Innovation (CB&I) is launching an online portal, which will be a one-stop access point to a variety of resources geared toward different stages of entrepreneurship. Manager Sean Moore shares the ideas behind the portal and dives into some of the resources that will be available online.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
County
Thurston County, WA
Thurston County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Thurston County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Enterprise#Access Point#Thurston Edc#The Thurston Edc Cb I#Intro To Business#The Cb I School#Quick Start Up#The W Marketplace#Cb I Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

GRABB to renovate property into Black-business development center

Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses is investing half a million dollars to flip a building on Eastern Avenue SE into a center for entrepreneurship and development for Black-owned businesses. The Grand Rapids City Commission held a public hearing to consider an application from GRABB for an obsolete property rehabilitation exemption...
Economycalvertcountymd.gov

Online Inspections and Permits Portal Adds Convenience for Citizens and Businesses

Citizens and businesses can pay for, manage and print permits from the comfort of their own home or office through Calvert County's Encompass online portal. Citizens can visit Encompass.CalvertCountyMd.gov to register for an account. The online system allows for residential building, electrical, plumbing, gas and grading permits, along with utility...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

The University Of Arizona Global Campus Announces The Launch Of Its Continuing Education Initiative Provided By The Knowledge Innovation Center

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new strategic partnership, The University of Arizona Global Campus and the Knowledge Innovation Center (KIC) have launched a new continuing education option designed to expand UAGC's educational offerings. Every KIC course has been evaluated by UAGC through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA)...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International invests in group-wide technological transformation to meet the shifting needs of the market and pursue sustainable post-pandemic growth

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has completed the first stage of its most significant technological transformation project to date – including investing in the latest cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and Data Management software to drive group-wide efficiency across its five business units (Hotels and Resorts, Hospitality Education, Food, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services) and leverage big data to create exceptional consumer experiences and identify new business opportunities in line with Dusit’s three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification.
Wayne, NJwpunj.edu

University Launches Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to Provide Education and Research on Sustainable and Inclusive Business Development

William Paterson University’s Cotsakos College of Business has formed a Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to empower current students, alumni, and members of the general public in various industries and geographical locations to formulate new business ideas and develop socially responsible innovations for their new or existing organizations.
Collegesstjohnsource.com

Department of Interior Awards UVI $495,000 to Fund Business Development Center

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has awarded the University of the Virgin Islands a $495,000 grant to fund a state-of-the-art advanced Innovation and Business Development Center. The grant will allow the university to redesign the first floor of the former West Bay Supermarket and transform it...
Bloomington, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Minority Business Development Center hosts forum in Twin-Cities, helps business owners navigate the Back 2 Business grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday evening, the Minority Business Development Center hosted an open forum, helping minority business owners in the Twin-Cities navigate the application for Illinois “Back 2 Business” grant. The grant offers $250 million to be distributed to businesses that experienced loss during the pandemic. It also prioritizes...
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Expertise, compassion guide Las Cruces’ Small Business Development Center staff

Among the takeaways from thousands of hours of phone conversations with Las Cruces small business owners since the onset of Covid was that “they love what they do” and their primary concern is for their employees, said Small Business Development Center at Doña Ana Community College (SDBC) Director Jo Ann Garay and Business Adviser Jennifer Therrien.
Cabarrus County, NCWBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center relocates to Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center has moved to the new Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, located at 57 Union Street South in downtown Concord. The Cabarrus Center, a collaborative workspace, welcomes and supports new and existing businesses through educational programs, networking, events and more.
Businessaithority.com

Dashlane Names Dhiraj Kumar Chief Marketing Officer, Increasing Focus on Providing Secure Access for Businesses of All Sizes

Former BlueVine, PayPal, Facebook Leader Tapped to Lead B2B Customer Growth. Dashlane announced the appointment of Dhiraj Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer. Kumar brings 20+ years of marketing experience at iconic high growth technology brands, having previously served in leadership roles at PayPal, Facebook, and BlueVine. In this role, Kumar will lead Dashlane’s end-to-end marketing efforts including Brand, Communication, and Growth & Partnership, to support the company’s rapid growth as it transforms the security environment for consumers and businesses to match the evolving way people live and work .
Small BusinessInc.com

SBA Provides $2.7 Million in Funding for Women Business Centers in 13 States

If you're a female founder struggling to keep your business open because of Covid or even just trying to get started, having a strong support system is always a good idea. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) this week announced its selection of 14 different institutions that will get $2.7 million in grant funding to support business development activities. Specifically, the fund, which will be broken up in $200,000 increments, will go to programming for Women's Business Centers (WBCs) in 13 select states.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Sizzling September Workshops with West Business Development Center

With September comes a change in season and a time to burrow into preparing your business for the winter months ahead. Among our offerings for September are workshops that will teach you time management techniques, how to get your business prepared for any emergency, and how to thrive as a working artist in today’s marketplace. Sign up for the free workshops and get your business prepared for the fall season ahead!
Businessaithority.com

LG Electronics Launches Innovation Center to Accelerate New Business Creation

LG Nova to Partner With Startups and Entrepreneurs to Innovate, Improve Quality of Life. LG Electronics has formed LG NOVA, its new Silicon Valley-based innovation center, tasked with creating a collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas that embody LG’s innovation for a better life philosophy. Powered by the LG brand and resources, LG NOVA will partner with startup and entrepreneur communities to scale up ideas and concepts to its next stage of development, working with them to build new businesses.
AdvocacyBaton Rouge Business Report

b1BANK launching foundation to support small business owners

Today biBANK announced the launch of b1 FOUNDATION to support the bank’s community outreach efforts by providing education and economic development support to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The foundation will provide one-on-one counseling and in-person and virtual training to help small business owners attain the knowledge they need to gain...
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

Alton Main Street to assist business owners with economic recovery programs

Alton Main Street has been selected as a community navigator for the Illinois Small Business Community Navigator Program. They are one of 21 organizations selected by Illinois Main Street to connect underserved small business owners with economic recovery funds, including the Back 2 Business (B2B) Grant Program. “We are thrilled...

Comments / 2

Community Policy