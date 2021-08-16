The Thurston Economic Development Council Center for Business and Innovation Launches Online Portal to Provide Easy Access to Resources for Business Owners

Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, and Thurston County is no exception. The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) is always looking for better ways to support small businesses throughout Washington. The Center for Business and Innovation (CB&I) is launching an online portal, which will be a one-stop access point to a variety of resources geared toward different stages of entrepreneurship. Manager Sean Moore shares the ideas behind the portal and dives into some of the resources that will be available online.