Caribou Weather Forecast
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
