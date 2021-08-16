Daily Weather Forecast For La Junta
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
