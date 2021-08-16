4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.