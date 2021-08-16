4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
