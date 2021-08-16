Zero arrests, zero citations issued at SLO DUI checkpoint

473 vehicles were contacted Friday night

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department made zero arrests and issued zero citations while conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was held at Marsh and Osos from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Zero drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 473 vehicles were contacted. None were arrested for other criminal charges.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.