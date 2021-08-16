A rainy Monday in Abiquiu — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(ABIQUIU, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Abiquiu Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Abiquiu:
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
