Ashley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
