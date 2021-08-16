Loa Weather Forecast
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
