Loa Weather Forecast

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 86 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 85 °F, low 52 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.