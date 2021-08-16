Terreton Daily Weather Forecast
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
