Terreton Daily Weather Forecast

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



