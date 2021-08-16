Green River Weather Forecast
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
