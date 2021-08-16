Circle Daily Weather Forecast
CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 102 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
