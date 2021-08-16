4-Day Weather Forecast For Sterling City

STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.