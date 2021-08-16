Pittsburg Weather Forecast
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
