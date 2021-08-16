Glen Ullin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



