Glen Ullin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
