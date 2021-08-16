Daily Weather Forecast For Happy
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- 15 mph wind
