Niu Technologies Sees Strong e-Scooters Growth In Q2

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXrQS_0bSxQIdD00
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46.5% year-on-year, to RMB 944.7 ($146.3 million), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $156.04 million.
  • e-scooters sales increased 58.0% Y/Y, China e-scooters rose 58.8% Y/Y, and international e-scooter sales climbed 34.8% Y/Y.
  • The gross profit climbed 45% Y/Y to RMB 214.7 million with a profit margin of 22.7%.
  • Operating expense rose 47.9% Y/Y to RMB 136.9 million. The operating margin was 10.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 76.4% to $99.3 million.
  • The company held RMB 469.8 ($72.8 million) in cash and equivalents on June 30, 2021.
  • EPS of RMB 1.14, or $0.18, beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
  • "Our new products F0 and F2 have been well received by customers and contributed to the volume growth," said CEO Yan Li.
  • Price action: NIU shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $21.70 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Company website

