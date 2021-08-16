Niu Technologies Sees Strong e-Scooters Growth In Q2

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (NASDAQ: FORTY) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 34.5% year-on-year to $587.9 million. Segments: As of June 30, 2021, Formula held 48.9%, 43.9%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80%, and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., and ZAP Group Ltd., respectively.
Comments / 0