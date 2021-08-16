Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

DMC Recommends Biophytis Continue Sarconeos COVID-19 Study

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Anbqx_0bSxQ67k00
  • The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) to continue patient recruitment into part 2 of Phase 2-3 COVA Study in COVID-19, with the protocol unmodified after reviewing of safety data.
  • The COVA clinical program is assessing Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients aged 45 and older hospitalized with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19. The independent DMC meeting was dedicated to analyzing safety data from the first 155 randomized patients.
  • The DMC will review the efficacy data of the 155 patients in Q3 2021 as part of the second Interim analysis to recommend futility and final sample size.
  • The Company is progressing to complete the recruitment of the 310 patients and report top-line results in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: BPTS shares closed 1.27% higher at $8.54 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc#Covid 19#Patient Recruitment#Dmc#Biophytis Sa#Bpts#Cova#Sarconeos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Where Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $34.2 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $25.00.
SciencePosted by
Benzinga

THCP, A Cannabinoid More Potent Than THC: An In-Depth Look At The Study That Discovered It

This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. A new cannabinoid has been discovered, and the ramifications could be massive. Scientists funded by the UNIHEMP research project have discovered a new psychoactive molecule: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP; and they believe that there are great scientific implications for the phytocannabinoid.
Public HealthMetro International

Denmark to recommend COVID-19 booster for vulnerable

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danes with weak immune systems such as cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, or those with organ transplants, will soon be recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday. The Danish decision echoes those of countries like Israel, Germany and France https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-booster-factbox/factbox-countries-weigh-need-for-booster-covid-19-shots-idUKKBN2FK12K who...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

NLS Pharma Stock Gains After Issuance Of Mazindol Patent

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131. Related: NLS Pharma's Narcolepsy Candidate To Enter Mid-Stage Study Next Month. The patent covers oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in...
Public Healthexplorebigsky.com

COVID-19 booster vaccine recommended for the immunocompromised

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/19/21. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is advising immunocompromised individuals to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The department announced their recommendation this week following the release of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. “This is great news because we know the impact COVID-19 has with high-risk groups,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said, noting that emerging data suggest people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised. “The updated recommendations will ensure those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 can get as much protection as possible.”
Omaha, NEWOWT

Creighton/CHI part of COVID-19 study

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Centers for Disease Control study looking to get a “greater idea of all the symptoms that could happen” for those who contract COVID-19 includes a research team from Creighton University-CHI Health. “I think there’s a lot of focus on hospitalizations and deaths, but having a...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Health officials recommend booster shot for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say that they are prepared to issue booster vaccines for all Americans at the beginning the week of September 20th. It is recommended that vaccinated individuals get their "booster"...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Pharmaceuticalswearebreakingnews.com

CDC Recommends Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The United States health authorities recommended a third vaccine against COVID-19 for all Americans, with the intention of increasing their protection against the delta variant, which is currently causing a spike in infections around the world. The plan outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spells out that...
Posted by
The Trussville Tribune

Additional COVID-19 vaccine recommended for some Alabamians

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) now recommends an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for certain people with weakened immune systems. After receiving information from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ADPH said people with weakened immune […]
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniatimes.us

Study recommends lambda variation could avoid COVID-19 vaccine defence

A few changes of the destructive novel Covid are drawing consideration and causing genuine worry among clinical specialists over their contagiousness, and another investigation from Japanese analysts recommends that a generally flowing variation could enter the insurance of current COVID-19 immunizations. While the delta variation attacks a large part of...
Pharmaceuticalsclick orlando

CDC recommends extra COVID-19 vaccine shot for some vulnerable Americans

Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for some people with compromised immune systems. The recommendation came Friday, one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for immunocompromised individuals. [TRENDING: Toddler fatally shoots mom...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

COVID-19 Data and Masking Recommendations for Yates Co.

YATES COUNTY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the COVID-19 Data Tracker to show the levels of community transmission at the national, state, and local level. The levels of transmission are categorized as "low," "moderate," "substantial," and "high." Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan, states, “Here...
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Amarillo health experts recommend COVID-19 patients should be vaccinated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Randall and Potter counties more than 34 thousand people have recovered from COVID-19. Health experts say those who have recovered from the virus should still be vaccinated, as it could increase immunity. “Vaccination plus a prior history of infection provides better immunity than a prior...
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

WHO to study 3 drugs to treat COVID-19

The World Health Organization said Aug. 11 it plans to study three drugs in its ongoing Solidarity trial to see if they are effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The trial will test artesunate, made by Ipca Laboratories, which is used to treat severe malaria; imatinib, made by Novartis, which...
ScienceTurnto10.com

Scientists study mixed booster shot for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (Ivanhoe Newswire) — With just under 70% of all Americans getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and the Delta variant spreading in many communities, last month Pfizer asked the FDA for approval to administer a third shot to boost immunity. Meanwhile, scientists are now trying to determine if a third “booster” shot could be just what the doctor ordered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy