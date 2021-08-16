Jeld-Wen To Buyback $200M Of Stock In Secondary Offering Of ~14.8M Shares By Onex

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.