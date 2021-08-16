Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0