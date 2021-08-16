3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s cloudy forecast in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Great River Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great River:

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



