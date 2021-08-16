4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackpot

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 93 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 86 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.