4-Day Weather Forecast For Nucla

NUCLA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



