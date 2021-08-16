Cancel
Economy

N.Y. Fed's Empire State manufacturing business index declines in August

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York State declined more than expected in August after growing at a record-setting pace in the month before.

The regional Fed’s “Empire State” index on current business conditions fell around 25 points to 18.3, lower than a reading of 29.0 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The index had hit a record high of 43 in July. (Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

