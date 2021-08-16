Seligman Weather Forecast
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
