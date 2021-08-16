Seligman Weather Forecast

SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 61 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 60 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



