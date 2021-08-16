Gardiner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



