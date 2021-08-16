Gardiner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
