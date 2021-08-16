Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0