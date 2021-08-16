Crosby Daily Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
