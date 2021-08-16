Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0