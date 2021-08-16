Weather Forecast For Walden

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.