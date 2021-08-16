Bunker Daily Weather Forecast
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
