Weather Forecast For Point Roberts

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Light Rain High 72 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



