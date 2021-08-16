Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
