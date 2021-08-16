4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
